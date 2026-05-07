The Yellowstone Universe Just Got Wilder — Watch the First Trailer for Dutton Ranch

If you thought the Yellowstone story was over… think again.

Paramount+ has just dropped the first dramatic trailer for the highly anticipated spin-off Dutton Ranch, and it’s already got fans buzzing. The series puts the spotlight on Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, and Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser, as they try to build a new life far from Montana’s Yellowstone drama.

A fresh start… in a not-so-peaceful place

In Dutton Ranch, Beth and Rip relocate to Texas with their adopted son Carter, hoping for a clean slate on a massive new ranch. But of course, peace doesn’t last long in the Dutton universe.

The trailer teases a brutal new rivalry with a powerful neighbouring ranch, led by a new character played by Annette Bening, and things quickly spiral into classic Yellowstone-style tension, danger, and high-stakes power struggles.

There’s even a glimpse of Rip revisiting the infamous “train station”, and if you know, you know.

Bigger stakes, new territory

This time, the Dutton world expands beyond Montana into South Texas, with a setting that feels just as beautiful… and just as dangerous.

The official storyline follows Beth and Rip trying to protect their land, raise their family, and survive a ruthless fight for control of the ranching world. According to early previews, the series leans heavily into themes of survival, loyalty, and starting over when your past refuses to stay buried.

A familiar but fresh chapter in the Dutton saga

The show is part of the ever-expanding Yellowstone universe created by Taylor Sheridan, which continues to grow with multiple spin-offs exploring different corners of the Dutton family story.

But even with familiar faces, Dutton Ranch is being teased as its own distinct chapter — darker in some ways, more personal in others, and still packed with the kind of dramatic storytelling fans expect.

When can you watch it?

Dutton Ranch premieres May 15 exclusively on Paramount+.