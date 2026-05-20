Grey’s Anatomy Is Heading To Texas… Because Apparently Seattle Has Suffered Enough

Grey's Anatomy is getting ANOTHER spin-off, because after 20+ seasons, several plane crashes, explosions, drownings, shootings, and enough emotional trauma to bankrupt an entire therapy industry… the franchise still refuses to flatline.

This new series will be set in rural West Texas and will follow a small remote hospital described as “the last chance for care before miles of nowhere.”

So basically: Grey’s Anatomy, but with more tumbleweeds and fewer ferry boats.

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The new show is being co-created by Shonda Rhimes and executive-produced by Ellen Pompeo, who still hasn’t entirely escaped the hospital hallways.

The untitled drama already received a straight-to-series order from ABC and is expected to debut in 2027. This will officially become the THIRD Grey’s spin-off, following Station 19.

And honestly, at this point, Grey’s Anatomy is less of a TV show and more of a cinematic universe.

You know this Texas hospital will somehow still have:

• one forbidden romance

• one doctor with mysterious emotional baggage

• one hallway makeout during a medical emergency

• and at least three scenes where someone dramatically removes gloves while crying

Also, can we prepare ourselves now for cowboy surgeons?

“Scalpel.”

“Y’allpel.” 🤠🏥