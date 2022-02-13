Anderson Cooper Announces The Birth Of His Second Child!
He is healthy and happy says the CNN anchor!
Anderson Cooper is now a father of two. The anchor made the exciting announcement on his show, “Anderson Cooper 360.”
Cooper and his former partner, Benjamin Maisani, welcomed a baby boy named Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper.
The newborn was born via surrogate and weighed 6.8 pounds.
Cooper and Maisani also share a 1-year-old son named Wyatt, who they raised together. The anchor noted that it will be the same situation for Sebastian.
“We are co-parents. Wyatt calls me Daddy, and Benjamin is Papa,” Cooper noted. As of now, Maisani is in the process of adopting Wyatt, and the 1-year-old’s last name will officially be Maisani-Cooper.