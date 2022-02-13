Anderson Cooper Announces The Birth Of His Second Child!

Anderson Cooper is now a father of two. The anchor made the exciting announcement on his show, “Anderson Cooper 360.”

Cooper and his former partner, Benjamin Maisani, welcomed a baby boy named Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper.

The newborn was born via surrogate and weighed 6.8 pounds.

Anderson Cooper announces the birth of his second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, with Benjamin Maisani. pic.twitter.com/GBXiOCUVlV — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 11, 2022

Cooper and Maisani also share a 1-year-old son named Wyatt, who they raised together. The anchor noted that it will be the same situation for Sebastian.

“We are co-parents. Wyatt calls me Daddy, and Benjamin is Papa,” Cooper noted. As of now, Maisani is in the process of adopting Wyatt, and the 1-year-old’s last name will officially be Maisani-Cooper.