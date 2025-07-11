Paul McCartney Is Getting Back to Hamilton — And He’s Bringing the Got Back Tour with Him



Sir Paul McCartney is officially opening the doors (and likely blowing the roof off) the newly revamped TD Coliseum — formerly known as Copps Coliseum, for all the locals still calling it that anyway.

Mark your calendars: November 21 is the big night, and yes, it’s part of his Got Back Tour. Because apparently, Paul still has it. (And his back does too, presumably.)

This grand opening gig will be McCartney’s only Ontario date, and it’s part of his first proper U.S. and Canadian tour run since 2022. That means this is a huge deal, not just for Beatles fans, but for anyone who wants to hear Live and Let Die with full pyro and goosebumps.

The only other Canadian stops? Two nights in Montreal at the Bell Centre on November 17 and 18 — so if you miss out on Hamilton, you better road trip east and brush up on your Grade 9 French.

🎟️ Tickets go on sale July 18 at 10 a.m. ET

Get them while you can at tdcoliseum.com, before your Aunt Carol buys out the entire front row.

Let’s be honest: seeing a living legend in Hamilton is not just a concert — it’s a flex.