Trump Wants to Revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship Because… Feelings?

Well, here we go again.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is back online, rage-posting like it's 2017, and this time, he’s got Rosie O’Donnell in his sights — again. He’s now “seriously considering” taking away her U.S. citizenship, because she’s — and we quote — “not in the best interests of our Great Country.”

Seriously.

In a social media post that wasn't written in crayon (but also… maybe?), Trump said Rosie should just stay in Ireland, where she moved earlier this year. Which, honestly, sounds like a dream. Irish countryside? Guinness on tap? Zero Trump? Yes please.

Constitution? Never Heard of Her

The only problem? You can’t just revoke someone’s citizenship because you don’t like their tweets.

Rosie O'Donnell was born in the U.S., meaning she’s a citizen whether The Donald likes it or not. According to the U.S. State Department (you know, the people who know how laws work), Americans can only lose citizenship if they voluntarily give it up, not because someone had a tantrum in a red hat.

The Rosie-Trump feud has been simmering for decades, long before his political era, and honestly, at this point, it feels like the world’s weirdest reality show crossover we never asked for. Think The Apprentice: Petty Edition.