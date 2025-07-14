Heat Warnings- Air Quality Advisories in effect click here for details
Listen Live

Trump Wants to Revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship Because… Feelings?

What's Trending
Published July 14, 2025
By Charlie

Well, here we go again.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is back online, rage-posting like it's 2017, and this time, he’s got Rosie O’Donnell in his sights — again. He’s now “seriously considering” taking away her U.S. citizenship, because she’s — and we quote — “not in the best interests of our Great Country.”

Seriously.

In a social media post that wasn't written in crayon (but also… maybe?), Trump said Rosie should just stay in Ireland, where she moved earlier this year. Which, honestly, sounds like a dream. Irish countryside? Guinness on tap? Zero Trump? Yes please.

RELATED: Mike Myers Backs Mark Carney in ‘Elbows Up’ Ad Aimed at Trump

Constitution? Never Heard of Her

The only problem? You can’t just revoke someone’s citizenship because you don’t like their tweets.

Rosie O'Donnell was born in the U.S., meaning she’s a citizen whether The Donald likes it or not. According to the U.S. State Department (you know, the people who know how laws work), Americans can only lose citizenship if they voluntarily give it up, not because someone had a tantrum in a red hat.

The Rosie-Trump feud has been simmering for decades, long before his political era, and honestly, at this point, it feels like the world’s weirdest reality show crossover we never asked for. Think The Apprentice: Petty Edition.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close