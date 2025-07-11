Hootie & the Blowfish Just Cracked the Billboard Charts — For the First Time in 29 Years!

Well, dust off your Discman and grab your flannel, because Hootie & the Blowfish are back on the charts — and no, this isn’t a Y2K glitch.

Their brand-new track, “Bottle Rockets,” just landed at #80 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the band’s first chart appearance since 1996. Yep, twenty-nine years ago, when Beanie Babies were currency and people still rewound VHS tapes.

This comeback is thanks in part to a collaboration with Scotty McCreery, which hit all the right nostalgic notes. The song has racked up 4.4 million streams and 9.5 million radio plays across the U.S. — proof that Gen X and elder millennials still know how to press play (and possibly request songs on the phone like it’s 1994).

Their last Hot 100 entry was "Tucker’s Town" in July 1996, which spent 20 weeks on the chart and peaked at #38. Before that? Oh, just a little tune called "Only Wanna Be With You" that made it to #6 back in ’95 and became a karaoke standard for every guy who once owned a leather necklace.

"Bottle Rockets" blends their signature mid-‘90s sound with a modern country twist — think Hold My Hand meets modern cowboy with emotions. It's already doing serious damage on the country charts too, sitting at #3 on Country Digital Song Sales, and breaking into the Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts at #20 and #26.

For those keeping track, this is their seventh appearance on the Hot 100 — not bad for a band that’s been on more breaks than your favourite sitcom. Their last album, Imperfect Circle, dropped in 2019 and reminded us they weren’t just a ‘90s memory stuffed in a Columbia House mailer.

So, if you were once a teen in a denim jacket, slow dancing to Hootie at your high school semi-formal, it’s your time to shine again. Hootie’s back, baby.