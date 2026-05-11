Dua Lipa Wants $15 Million From Samsung After Alleged “Accidental Influencer” Situation

Dua Lipa is suing Samsung for a whopping $15 million after claiming the tech giant used her face to help sell TVs… without asking first.

According to the lawsuit, Samsung allegedly slapped a backstage photo of Dua onto TV boxes and marketing material around the world starting in early 2025. The photo was reportedly taken backstage at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The problem? Dua says she never agreed to endorse Samsung TVs, never got paid, and definitely didn’t sign up to become the human version of “Crystal UHD.”

The suit claims her team asked Samsung to stop using the image, but says the company basically responded with the corporate version of “new phone, who dis?”

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Apparently some fans even thought Dua officially partnered with Samsung and bought TVs because of it. Which honestly says a lot about the power of bangs and a sparkly outfit.

Now the pop star is accusing Samsung of copyright infringement, false endorsement, and violating her publicity rights. She’s asking for at least $15 million plus any profits Samsung allegedly made from using her image.

Imagine buying a TV because Dua Lipa appeared on the box, then realizing she had less involvement than the parsley garnish on a restaurant steak. 📺