A verdict was announced Thursday in the case of a man accused of planning an attack connected to a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna nearly two years ago.

The 21-year-old Austrian man admitted to involvement in the plot during the opening days of the trial last month. Under Austrian privacy laws, he has only been identified as Beran A.

Authorities say the man planned to target crowds outside Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in August 2024. Investigators allege the attack could have involved knives and homemade explosives.

The threat led officials to cancel all three of Swift’s scheduled concerts in the city, leaving thousands of devastated fans scrambling after travelling to Austria for the shows.

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At the time, Swifties turned heartbreak into a giant emotional support group, gathering around Vienna to trade friendship bracelets, sing songs together, and collectively process the cancellation like one massive glitter-covered therapy session.

The accused faces several charges related to terrorism and membership in a terrorist organization. Beran A has been convicted, and got 15 years in prison.

Even nearly two years later, many fans still remember the Vienna cancellations as one of the most shocking moments of the Eras Tour era.