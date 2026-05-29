A Random Guy + A.I. Just Created TikTok’s Latest Earworm 🎶🤖

Yet another completely chaotic A.I. song has taken over TikTok… and this one is all about Puerto Rico.

A man from Pittsburgh is going viral after writing the lyrics to what’s now being called “The Puerto Rico Song.” He used artificial intelligence to turn the words into a full track, and now social media can’t stop playing it.

The song has exploded across TikTok, where people are using it in vacation videos, beach clips, dance posts, and basically any excuse to pretend they’re mentally checked out and sitting beside a pool with a frozen drink.

Honestly, this is where we are now:

People used to learn guitar in a garage for 10 years.

Now somebody types lyrics into a computer at 11:43 p.m. while eating Doritos and accidentally creates the song of the summer.

Celebrities and influencers have jumped on the trend, singing along and using the tune in videos, helping launch the song into full summer-earworm territory.

A.I.-generated music has been popping up everywhere online lately, with viral songs ranging from hilarious parody tracks to surprisingly catchy bangers no one can escape from their algorithm.

And whether people love it or hate it, one thing is clear, TikTok will absolutely turn anything into a hit if the beat slaps hard enough.