Dua Lipa Opens Pop-Up Taqueria in Mexico — Concert Merch Has Never Tasted Better 🌮✨

What's Trending
Published December 3, 2025
By Charlie

If you thought concert merch was just t-shirts and overpriced keychains — Dua Lipa said hold my margarita.

While performing three shows in Mexico, the pop queen launched La Dua, a temporary taco shop where fans can fuel up on deliciousness before dancing their faces off.

RELATED: It’s Official: Dua Lipa Confirms Engagement to Actor Callum Turner — And She’s Obsessed with the Ring

And this isn’t your average taco night. The entire menu is inspired by Dua’s music:

🌮 Houdini Taco – pork rind and magic, obviously
🌮 Taco Maria – flank steak perfection
🌮 Radical Optimism Taco – cheesy beef barbecue (posi vibes optional)

Plus, apps and drinks themed to her hits:

  • “Training Season Water” — cucumber + lemon hydration station
  • Beer
  • Lemon tequila margaritas because… well… tequila

And the best part? The whole experience costs 249 pesos — roughly $14 CAD — which is less than a sad arena hot dog and definitely tastier.

Every fan also gets a gift bag, complete with:
✔️ Napkins (because Dua cares)
✔️ A taquero hat (your new personality)
✔️ A 2026 Dua Lipa wall calendar designed like the classic ones in Mexican taquerías — chef’s kiss

So yes, Dua Lipa found a way to combine tacos, tequila, and pop stardom — fulfilling the dreams of millennial women everywhere.

