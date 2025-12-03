Dua Lipa Opens Pop-Up Taqueria in Mexico — Concert Merch Has Never Tasted Better 🌮✨

If you thought concert merch was just t-shirts and overpriced keychains — Dua Lipa said hold my margarita.

While performing three shows in Mexico, the pop queen launched La Dua, a temporary taco shop where fans can fuel up on deliciousness before dancing their faces off.

And this isn’t your average taco night. The entire menu is inspired by Dua’s music:

🌮 Houdini Taco – pork rind and magic, obviously

🌮 Taco Maria – flank steak perfection

🌮 Radical Optimism Taco – cheesy beef barbecue (posi vibes optional)

Plus, apps and drinks themed to her hits:

“Training Season Water” — cucumber + lemon hydration station

Beer

Lemon tequila margaritas because… well… tequila

And the best part? The whole experience costs 249 pesos — roughly $14 CAD — which is less than a sad arena hot dog and definitely tastier.

Every fan also gets a gift bag, complete with:

✔️ Napkins (because Dua cares)

✔️ A taquero hat (your new personality)

✔️ A 2026 Dua Lipa wall calendar designed like the classic ones in Mexican taquerías — chef’s kiss

So yes, Dua Lipa found a way to combine tacos, tequila, and pop stardom — fulfilling the dreams of millennial women everywhere.