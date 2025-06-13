It’s Official: Dua Lipa Confirms Engagement to Actor Callum Turner — And She’s Obsessed with the Ring

After months of whispers, speculation, and carefully zoomed-in Instagram sleuthing, Dua Lipa has officially confirmed what fans have suspected since December: she’s engaged to British actor Callum Turner.

The 29-year-old pop powerhouse went on record in the July issue of British Vogue, calling the engagement “very exciting” and admitting she’s “obsessed” with the custom ring Turner had made just for her. (Honestly? Same.)

A Glamorous Slow Burn

Rumours of their engagement started swirling late last year when Dua began sporting a very eye-catching ring. Even after the couple appeared together at the Met Gala looking like a high-fashion dream, they kept things quiet until now.

While there’s no wedding date on the books just yet (she’s busy touring, and Turner’s filming), Dua says they’re simply enjoying this chapter and have one rule: never spending more than 2.5 weeks apart. That’s rom-com level commitment.

Meet the Power Couple

Dua Lipa : The London-born, British-Albanian pop icon behind 2020’s Future Nostalgia and 2024’s Radical Optimism, she’s credited with bringing disco-pop back into our lives — and making it cool again.

: The London-born, British-Albanian pop icon behind 2020’s Future Nostalgia and 2024’s Radical Optimism, she’s credited with bringing disco-pop back into our lives — and making it cool again. Callum Turner: Known for roles in Fantastic Beasts, George Clooney’s The Boys in the Boat, and the WWII drama Masters of the Air on Apple TV+.

Together? Let’s just say the style, talent, and cheekbone energy are off the charts.

Congrats to the happy couple — here’s hoping their wedding playlist is as flawless as her discography 💍✨