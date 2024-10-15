Darius Rucker's On-Stage Faceplant:

Let him cry—and laugh! Darius Rucker, lead vocalist of Hootie & the Blowfish and solo country artist, proved he's a great sport after an embarrassing on-stage fall.

The 58-year-old singer took a tumble while performing at Charleston, South Carolina’s annual Riverfront Revival concert on Saturday, Oct. 10, but he handled it like a pro.

The Faceplant That Went Viral

While belting out his 2008 solo hit “Alright,” Rucker lost his footing and faceplanted in front of the crowd.

Instead of letting the mishap stop the show, Rucker kept singing! Fans caught the whole thing on video, showing the moment when security helped him back to his feet. His response? A laugh and the hilarious declaration, “I’m old as f**k!”

A Long-Lasting Career

This incident might’ve been a stumble, but Rucker’s career has been anything but. Hootie & the Blowfish just wrapped up a massive 43-city tour that ran from May to September, showing that the band’s still got it. With classic hits like “Hold My Hand” and “Let Her Cry” that dominated the charts in the ‘90s, they’ve been entertaining audiences for decades.

The band first found mainstream success with their debut album Cracked Rear View in 1994, which went certified platinum by January 1995 and became the year’s best-selling album. Now, after years of solo work and reunions, Rucker and the band continue to show they’ve got staying power—even if the occasional faceplant happens along the way!

Whether it's a hit song or an unexpected fall, Darius Rucker knows how to keep the show going. His good-humoured reaction to the spill proves that age is just a number, and a little tumble won’t slow him down anytime soon!