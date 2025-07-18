Connie Francis’ “Pretty Little Baby” Becomes a Surprise TikTok Sensation — 63 Years Later

Pop music legend Connie Francis may have ruled the charts in the 1950s and ’60s, but one of her old tunes just got a second life, thanks to TikTok.

Her 1962 track “Pretty Little Baby” has gone viral more than six decades after its release, racking up over 22.5 million TikTok videos using the sound. People are pairing the song with videos of adorable baby animals, toddlers, retro outfits, and makeup tutorials. In total, those videos have pulled in over 45.5 billion views globally, according to TikTok.

Even celebs are in on it—Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and North West have all used the song, with North lip-syncing along to the track in a trending clip.

Sadly, Francis passed away at 87, but not before witnessing the song’s unexpected resurgence. Inspired by the trend, she joined TikTok herself just weeks before her passing. Her first two posts were massive hits, pulling in 16.3 million and 31.2 million views respectively.

In her first video, shared in early June, Francis said she was “flabbergasted and amazed” by the renewed attention.

“To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is captivating new generations of audiences is truly overwhelming for me,” she said, before posting a sweet video of herself lip-syncing along.

It’s proof that music—especially a good old-fashioned love song—never really goes out of style.

@connie_francis_official Hi Everyone - I'm still astounded by the popularity of "Pretty Little Baby". My thanks to Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Kim Kardashian, North West Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Agnetha Fältskog, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Gracie Lawrence, Shaq O'Neal & Jimmy Fallon and others for their inclusions in the videos that contributed to the 17 billion-plus plays featuring the song! ♬ Pretty Little Baby - Connie Francis