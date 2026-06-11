World Cup begins as Canada braces for wave of matches, concerts and football fever

The world's biggest sporting event is finally here, and Canada is getting ready for a summer packed with soccer, concerts, and fans from around the globe.

The largest FIFA World Cup ever officially kicked off this week, with Canada joining the United States and Mexico as host nations. Expect packed stadiums, crowded patios, and plenty of people suddenly becoming soccer experts after watching one game.

Toronto is already buzzing with excitement. Thousands of fans gathered Wednesday night for a massive kickoff concert featuring Bryan Adams, Wyclef Jean, Nora Fatehi, and The Beaches. Think of it as Canada's way of saying, "Welcome to the party."

The tournament officially begins with Mexico facing South Africa in Mexico City, but Canadian fans are counting down to Friday's historic moment.

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For the first time ever, Canada's men's national team will play a World Cup match on home soil when they take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto.

And because Canadians don't do things halfway, the pre-game entertainment lineup is stacked. Alanis Morissette will perform the national anthem, while Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, William Prince, and DJ Sanjoy are all set to take the stage.

The tournament runs through July 19, with six matches taking place in Toronto and seven in Vancouver.

Fans who can't score tickets can still soak up the atmosphere at FIFA Fan Festivals. Toronto's lineup includes Alessia Cara, Murda Beatz, and French Montana, while Vancouver will welcome acts such as Mötley Crüe, Broken Social Scene, and Kaytranada.

For the next several weeks, soccer will be everywhere. Your social feeds will be full of highlights, your neighbours will suddenly be discussing formations and penalty kicks, and somewhere, someone will be explaining the offside rule for the hundredth time.

It's officially World Cup season, Canada.