Bryan Adams and Wyclef Jean Set to Launch World Cup Celebrations in Toronto Tonight

The countdown to the FIFA World Cup is officially on, and Toronto is getting the party started in a big way.

Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams will headline a massive kickoff concert tonight as part of FIFA's worldwide celebration leading up to the biggest World Cup tournament ever.

Joining Adams on stage will be Wyclef Jean, Canadian-Moroccan performer Nora Fatehi, and Toronto rock favourites The Beaches.

The concert will take place at Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway, while similar FIFA celebrations happen simultaneously in the United States and Mexico.

Fans attending the Toronto event will also see performances from Canadian singer-songwriter AHI, Bangladeshi-American DJ DJ Sanjoy, and French rapper Vegedream.

If you can't make it in person, the concerts will be streamed on FIFA's digital and broadcast platforms, allowing soccer fans around the globe to join the celebration.

The festivities continue tomorrow when Canada officially hosts its first men's FIFA World Cup matches. Before Canada's opening game against Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field, fans will be treated to performances from Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, and several other Canadian stars.

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Meanwhile, Mexico's opening celebration at Estadio Azteca will feature artists including J Balvin, Maná, Los Ángeles Azules, and Alejandro Fernández.

For Canadian soccer fans, it's the beginning of a historic moment. Tomorrow marks the start of a tournament that's expected to capture the attention of billions around the world, with Canada finally getting its chance to shine on home soil.

And if Bryan Adams is opening the party, there's a pretty good chance we're all going to be singing along before the first kickoff.