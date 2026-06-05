FIFA Says No to Refillable Water Bottles at World Cup Matches

If you're planning to attend a FIFA World Cup match this summer, you may want to leave your reusable water bottle at home.

FIFA has announced a policy change that will prevent fans from bringing refillable water bottles into any of the tournament's 16 stadiums across Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

The decision has sparked plenty of discussion, especially since some venues offer limited shade and temperatures could soar during summer matches.

According to FIFA, the move is being made for safety and security reasons. The organization says it remains committed to protecting players, officials, volunteers, staff, and fans.

In a statement, FIFA explained that the policy is intended to help create a safer and more efficient entry process while reducing potential security risks.

The organization also says stadiums will have additional heat-mitigation measures and alternative hydration options available.

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One concern many fans immediately raised was the cost of staying hydrated. FIFA says water prices inside stadiums will remain consistent with what fans would typically pay at other events held at each venue.

The change is particularly noticeable in Toronto. BMO Field, which will temporarily be known as Toronto Stadium during the World Cup, has traditionally allowed guests to bring reusable water bottles into the venue.

With millions of fans expected to attend matches during the tournament, it's likely this won't be the last conversation surrounding stadium rules and fan comfort.

After all, nothing unites soccer fans quite like debating officiating calls, ticket prices, and now... water bottles.