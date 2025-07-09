An AI Band Is Climbing the Charts — And It's Coming for Your Spotify Playlist

Move over, Taylor. Step aside, The Weeknd. There's a new artist on the rise — and it's... not even human.

Meet Velvet Sundown, the AI-generated band that’s taking Spotify by storm. Their debut album, Floating on Echoes, dropped on June 5 and, in true robot fashion, wasted zero time in going viral.

Within two weeks, the album had crept onto Spotify playlists with hundreds of thousands of saves — all without breaking a sweat or asking for a green room stocked with lemon water.

Their folk-rock single “Dust on the Wind” — which leans pro-peace and sounds like it belongs in a 1970s VW van — hit #1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 in Britain, Norway, and Sweden between June 29 and July 1. The machines have taste. By early July, Velvet Sundown was pulling in over 1 million monthly streams, officially making them cooler than that band your cousin’s boyfriend swears is “just about to blow up.”

And yes, the band came clean. According to their Spotify bio, the music is made using artificial intelligence, but don’t worry — there’s still a human or two behind the scenes giving it a little soul. As they poetically put it:

“This isn’t a trick — it’s a mirror.”

Okay, Matrix.

The group calls their project an “ongoing artistic provocation” meant to challenge ideas around authorship, identity, and the future of music. You know, light stuff. Just your average weekend pondering.

So the next time you're vibing to a tune on your “Chill Vibes” playlist, just know it might’ve been written by a server rack with impeccable harmony skills.

Welcome to the future, folks — and apparently, it sounds like a banger.