If you were wondering what artificial intelligence would eat, there’s a chance it might be vegetarian.

The Detroit-based chain Jet’s Pizza enlisted an AI-powered chatbot to create a “truly delicious pizza combination”, and here’s what it came up with:

It’s a “ranch veggie pizza”, topped with Jet’s ranch as the sauce, mozzarella, feta, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, and tomatoes.