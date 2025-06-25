Is Milk the Perfect Heat Wave Drink? Apparently, Yes.

When temps are soaring and your thighs are sticking to every surface imaginable, what do you reach for? Water? Iced coffee? A frosty Caesar?

Well, brace yourself — because according to a trending U.K. doctor, milk might just be the MVP of hydration during a heat wave. Yep. Milk. As in, the thing that usually goes in your cereal or your kid’s sippy cup.

Here’s why: milk is 87% water, but unlike plain ol’ H2O, it takes longer for your body to digest thanks to its sugar, protein, and fat content. That means it keeps you hydrated longer than water does. Who knew?

Plus, milk naturally contains sodium, aka the electrolyte that helps your body hold onto the water you drink, which is especially handy when you’re sweating like you just ran a marathon (but just walked to your car).

And for those who are dairy-free or proudly plant-based? No worries. The doc says soy milk offers similar benefits.

So maybe, just maybe, Ron Burgundy was wrong when he famously declared, “Milk was a bad choice” while sweating through his polyester suit. It might’ve been the perfect pick — he just needed a chilled glass, not one that had been sitting in the sun.