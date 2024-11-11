Milk: Doesn’t Do Every Body Good…

It might be time to reconsider if you’re reaching for cow’s milk daily.



A recent study published in BMC Medicine reveals that consuming regular cow’s milk could increase the risk of ischemic heart disease (IHD) in women, potentially leading to heart attacks.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your heart healthy and your morning routine in check.

The Surprising Heart Health Connection

Researchers from Uppsala University in Sweden analyzed data from a large sample of 60,000 women and 40,000 men to examine the effects of milk consumption on heart health.

Their findings? While milk consumption didn’t significantly impact men’s heart health, it did pose a notable risk for women.

The study highlighted that women who drank 400 ml (about 13.5 oz) of milk daily had a 5% increased risk of developing heart disease. To put it in relatable terms, a grande latte from Starbucks typically contains 12 oz of milk — already close to that 400 ml threshold.

The risk only escalated with higher milk intake. Drinking 600 ml (20.3 oz) of milk daily raised the risk to 12%, and for those who consumed 800 ml (27 oz) a day, the risk soared to 21%.

Why Milk Might Be the Culprit

The researchers believe that lactose could be the underlying factor contributing to heart risk. Lactose may trigger inflammation, which can cause damage to the heart over time. This doesn’t mean you need to abandon your beloved lattes, but switching up your milk choice could be wise.

Time to Make a Change?

Luckily, there are plenty of non-dairy alternatives to keep your coffee routine intact and your heart healthier. Whether it’s soy, almond, or oat milk, choosing a plant-based option could be a small step that makes a big difference in your health.