Drinking Coffee Can Help You Lose Weight

It’s no secret that caffeine can be the perfect wingman on your weight loss journey, but how much do you need every day in order to shed the pounds?

According to a nutritional expert, 200 to 400 mg should be the guideline depending on your size; that’s an equivalent of between two and five cups.

This isn’t the first study to make these claims. A study from the Harvard school of health also found that four cups of coffee per day can lower body fat by approximately 4%.

Coffee contains caffeine, which has thermogenic effects and can speed up metabolism, helping you to burn more calories.

Some studies have shown that it can help to decrease BMI, body weight, and body fat. Coffee can also curb appetite and reduce hunger.

Research shows that drinking coffee before a meal can reduce the calories you eat at the following meal, even if you have the coffee for up to four hours before a meal. Coffee also contains chlorogenic acid, which has been shown to increase fat burning and may help slow the absorption of carbohydrates.

HEADS UP

Beware that by adding cream, whole milk, or sugar to coffee, you can easily offset any of the calories you burn from the coffee…

In fact, new research published in Clinical Nutrition found that drinking a cup of coffee a day can help with weight loss, but if a teaspoon of sugar is added it negates the benefit.