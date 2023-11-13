45% OF US ARE DRINKING COFFEE WE DON’T ACTUALLY LIKE

A new study found there’s a 45% chance you DON’T actually like your favourite coffee. (???)

They polled 5,000 coffee drinkers to find out what people like. Then they did a blind taste test of different roasts, like light, medium, or dark.

It turns out 45% of us THINK we like a certain roast but actually prefer a different one. For example, a third of people who say they like dark or medium roasts actually prefer one that’s lighter. Light roasts are our favourite overall. Older Americans are the most likely to ACTUALLY prefer something bolder than that.

Here are a few more stats on America’s coffee-drinking habits . . .

1. The average coffee drinker has two cups a day. And most of us want that caffeine. Only 9% are drinking decaf.

2. Half of us think coffee shops aren’t worth the price. But the average person still spends $50 a month on coffee.

3. Most people DON’T use creamer. Only 43% said they do.