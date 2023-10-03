81% OF COFFEE DRINKERS SAY IT MOTIVATES THEM TO GET OUT OF BED

Did you jump out of bed excited to take on the day? Or did you just get up because it’s the only way to get that first cup of coffee in your face? 81% of coffee drinkers say looking forward to that first cup of coffee motivates them to get out of bed each day.

The poll found hot coffee drinkers look forward to it more than people who drink iced coffee. So drinking something warm might be part of it, especially as the weather gets colder.

Around half of us have tried to recreate a fancy coffee drink from a place like Starbucks. But in a perfect world, most would still prefer to have a barista make it.

The survey also found that if we had to give up coffee or social media, most would NOT give up their morning coffee. We’d rather ditch social media.