IT’S OFFICIAL: Ice Cream Is the Ultimate Summer Sport
Call off the beach volleyball and cancel your cottage-core hikes — the people have spoken, and eating ice cream is the undisputed champion of summer activities.
A new poll confirmed what our taste buds have known all along: when it comes to peak summer vibes, soft serve > sit-ups. Technically, the top spot goes to “ice cream or popsicles,” but let’s be real — popsicles are the backup dancer here. Ice cream is the headliner.
The Cold, Hard (Delicious) Stats:
- 60% of people say they love it
- 35% say they like it
- And only 1% are anti-ice cream, which we assume means they’re lactose-intolerant or emotionally unavailable
Whether you're licking it off a cone, spooning it out of the tub, or aggressively pretending frozen yogurt is the same thing as ice cream, summer wins.
RELATED: Chocolate Ice Cream vs. Vanilla: Which One Is Better For You?
The Top 10 Summer Activities (a.k.a. excuses to be outside and slightly sticky):
- Eating ice cream or popsicles (the MVP)
- Going on vacation (anywhere with Wi-Fi and less responsibility)
- Grilling (because food just tastes better when charred slightly)
- Road trips (hello, backseat snacks and questionable gas station bathrooms)
- Hitting the beach (with 14 towels, SPF 100, and sand in weird places)
- Hiking or nature walks (for those who enjoy sweating on purpose)
- Swimming in a pool (bonus points if it’s not freezing)
- Stargazing (romantic until the mosquitoes show up)
- Watching fireworks (unless your dog files a formal complaint)
- Having a picnic (which sounds cute until ants arrive and someone forgets the napkins)
Other honourable mentions included boating, roasting marshmallows, chilling in a hammock, and hitting up an amusement park — all very solid choices if you’re into fun and/or whiplash.
And sunbathing? It’s giving… meh.
Sunbathing landed surprisingly low on the list. Only 14% said they love baking under the sun like a rotisserie chicken, while 18% said “absolutely not” and chose shade, SPF, and dignity.
So What Have We Learned?
If you:
✅ Ate ice cream
✅ Took a road trip
✅ Roasted a marshmallow over anything remotely flame-like
Then, congrats — you’re living your best summer life. And if not? There’s still time to catch up. Just grab a cone, find a patch of sun (or shade, we won’t judge), and remember: ice cream is self-care with sprinkles.
