IT’S OFFICIAL: Ice Cream Is the Ultimate Summer Sport

Call off the beach volleyball and cancel your cottage-core hikes — the people have spoken, and eating ice cream is the undisputed champion of summer activities.

A new poll confirmed what our taste buds have known all along: when it comes to peak summer vibes, soft serve > sit-ups. Technically, the top spot goes to “ice cream or popsicles,” but let’s be real — popsicles are the backup dancer here. Ice cream is the headliner.

The Cold, Hard (Delicious) Stats:

60% of people say they love it

35% say they like it

And only 1% are anti-ice cream, which we assume means they’re lactose-intolerant or emotionally unavailable

Whether you're licking it off a cone, spooning it out of the tub, or aggressively pretending frozen yogurt is the same thing as ice cream, summer wins.

The Top 10 Summer Activities (a.k.a. excuses to be outside and slightly sticky):

Eating ice cream or popsicles (the MVP) Going on vacation (anywhere with Wi-Fi and less responsibility) Grilling (because food just tastes better when charred slightly) Road trips (hello, backseat snacks and questionable gas station bathrooms) Hitting the beach (with 14 towels, SPF 100, and sand in weird places) Hiking or nature walks (for those who enjoy sweating on purpose) Swimming in a pool (bonus points if it’s not freezing) Stargazing (romantic until the mosquitoes show up) Watching fireworks (unless your dog files a formal complaint) Having a picnic (which sounds cute until ants arrive and someone forgets the napkins)

Other honourable mentions included boating, roasting marshmallows, chilling in a hammock, and hitting up an amusement park — all very solid choices if you’re into fun and/or whiplash.

And sunbathing? It’s giving… meh.

Sunbathing landed surprisingly low on the list. Only 14% said they love baking under the sun like a rotisserie chicken, while 18% said “absolutely not” and chose shade, SPF, and dignity.

So What Have We Learned?

If you:

✅ Ate ice cream

✅ Took a road trip

✅ Roasted a marshmallow over anything remotely flame-like

Then, congrats — you’re living your best summer life. And if not? There’s still time to catch up. Just grab a cone, find a patch of sun (or shade, we won’t judge), and remember: ice cream is self-care with sprinkles.