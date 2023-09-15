How Radio And Coffee Might Make Your Day Better

A new study finds that listening to music (we think it should be from the radio) while enjoying your morning brew can elevate brain activity, enhancing tasks demanding concentration and memory.

The study involved participants wearing skin-monitoring wristbands and brain-monitoring headbands. They undertook cognitive tests while enjoying music, coffee, or fragrances catered to their personal preferences and then again without these stimulants.

Researchers found that both music and coffee significantly influenced participants’ brain arousal, essentially tuning their brains for optimal performance in the tasks.

Interestingly, perfumes also had a slight positive effect, pointing to potential areas for further investigation.