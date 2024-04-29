Hammerhead Worms Are Now In Ontario

Several reports have been made that hammerhead worms have been found in Kitchener, Hamilton and Newmarket…(It won’t be long before the invasive and toxic worms wiggle their way up to Simcoe County)

According to a lab Biologist, the worms are from Southeast Asia, and were likely brought into the province accidentally through nursery stock material possibly from the U.S…

The hammerhead worm, which gets its name due to the flat shape of its head, has a very dangerous neurotoxin called tetrodotoxin which is also found in pufferfish. While the toxin can be lethal for small animals, it will only produce a rash for people.

Worm experts advised people to not pick up the worms with their bare hands, and to always use gloves or a shovel to pick them up.