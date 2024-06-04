WAYS WE ARE PHYSICALLY ACTIVE WITHOUT GOING TO A GYM!

According to a new study, the average person gets exercise by being physically active five times per week without stepping foot in a gym.

Everyday tasks help us stay active. These tasks include gardening, taking out the garbage, stretching after getting out of bed, doing dishes and laundry and getting kids ready for their day.

All these chores and running around help us stay active. Other tasks include running up and down the stairs, cleaning the house and walking the dog.

According to the study, doing all these everyday tasks, makes some people feel like they are superheroes or professional athletes…(yes, I’m a professional laundry doer.)

TOP 10 EVERYDAY TASK EXERCISES