The Artist Collaboration That’s Sweeping The World And Benefiting Mental Health

Music helps us feel better, but sometimes it can do more… it can save lives. Every year, September is Suicide Prevention Month. This year, the famous rock band Papa Roach and country singer Carrie Underwood teamed up to raise awareness about mental health and prevent suicide.

Their song "Leave a Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" was made to raise awareness and offer support. The song reminds people in both Canada and the US that help is always there. And bring awareness to suicide prevention hotlines, 988 in the U.S. and 1-833-456-4566 in Canada.

About the Song

"Leave a Light On" is more than just music. It’s a message of hope, encouraging people to ask for help when times are tough. The song urges listeners to keep going and reach out for support. Carrie Underwood’s powerful voice adds to the song’s impact.

The artists teamed up with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to raise awareness and connect people with the help they need. The song is also raising money for mental health programs. Check the song out below:

What Is Suicide Prevention Month?

September is Suicide Prevention Month, a time to talk about mental health and support those affected by suicide. This month helps people feel comfortable talking about mental health, breaking the stigma. It’s a reminder that anyone can struggle with mental health and that offering kindness and support can make a huge difference.

Communities, schools, and organizations hold events during this month to share resources like helplines and support groups. It’s also a good time to check on friends and family and learn the warning signs of suicide, such as pulling away from others or feeling hopeless. Together, we can make it easier for people to ask for help.

How Can You Help?

You can help spread awareness for Suicide Prevention Month in easy ways:

Share posts on social media

Download NAMI’s toolkit

Talk to friends or family who might be struggling

Why Suicide Prevention Month Is Important

Suicide is a big public health issue in both Canada and the U.S. Here are some facts:

Canada

11 people per 100,000 die by suicide every year

Around 4,500 people die by suicide annually

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people aged 15-34

Men are three times more likely to die by suicide, but women are more likely to attempt it

United States

14 people per 100,000 die by suicide every year

Over 48,000 people die by suicide annually

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people aged 10-34

Men are four times more likely to die by suicide, but women are more likely to attempt it

These numbers show how important it is to talk about mental health and encourage people to get help.

By raising awareness and supporting one another, we can help save lives and make the world a safer place for everyone.