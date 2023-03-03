Music has the power to bring people together and help us through the tougher moments in our lives. This impact increases significantly when groups of artists come together, uniting fan bases around a single message or cause.

Collaboration in this form isn’t a new concept. Benefit concerts, like the Concert For Bangladesh, Live Aid, and One Love Manchester, have been around for decades. In 1979, pop artists gathered at the United Nations General Assembly to sing a “Gift Of Song.” The goal was to bring awareness to the International Year Of The Child. A year that eventually led to the first universal declaration of children’s rights.

Here in Canada, a new musical collective has formed. Artists for Feel Out Loud is a group of over 50 Canadian artists. The musicians came together to create an inspiring anthem in support of Kids Help Phone’s Feel Out Loud campaign.

Katherine Hay, President & CEO of Kids Help Phone shares, “We are truly moved by the overwhelming support from the music community – all coming together for youth mental health. Thank you for creating this masterpiece, reminding young people they’re not alone, and that Kids Help Phone is here, 24/7 for any and all feelings.”

About “What I Wouldn’t Do (North Star Calling)”

“What I Wouldn’t Do (North Star Calling)” was created to amplify the conversation around youth mental health and empower young people to express their feelings and “feel out loud”. The song is a beautiful combination of lyrics from JUNO Award winner Serena Ryder’s “What I Wouldn’t Do” and the bridge from Leela Gilday’s JUNO Award-winning song “North Star Calling.”

Serena Ryder shares, “‘What I Wouldn’t Do’ is a song about love, and I think learning to love ourselves is our most important journey in life. It’s an honour to reimagine the song with Leela Gilday, Bob Ezrin and all of the amazing musicians across Canada. I want to let young people know that it’s okay to not be okay, and there are caring, supportive people who are there for them, no judgement, no issue too big or too small. I hope as you listen to this song, you will be reminded we all have of our own struggles and needs, but help is available, Kids Help Phone is there.”

Leela Gilday adds, “I am so excited about the possibility the Feel Out Loud anthem has – to uplift, and to heal, and to hopefully help raise much needed dollars to spread Kids Help Phone’s work into remote areas and save more lives. Our suicide rates in the North and in our Indigenous communities are devastatingly high, and it’s my hope that by amplifying the conversation around youth mental health, it will empower the youth in our communities to reach out in their time of need. It was extremely special to have our northern kids take part in this project, and they are going to be so proud to see and hear themselves on the track and in the video.”

Creating “What I Wouldn’t Do (North Star Calling)”

“What I Wouldn’t Do (North Star Calling)” was produced by Bob Ezrin, Randy Lennox (Loft Entertainment), and Carrie Mudd (Peacock Alley Entertainment) with support from Spotify Canada, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Bell Media, Cineplex, Google Music, TikTok, Meta, SiriusXM Canada, Snapchat, Sony Music Canada, Universal Music Canada, Warner Music Canada, and YouTube.

“The mental health and wellness of our Canadian youth is our top priority, and it is inspiring to see more than 50 young Canadian artists come together and lend their voices to Kids Help Phone’s Feel Out Loud campaign. They say it takes a village and, in this case, the entire music community has come together to embrace this critical issue.” — Randy Lennox, Executive Producer for Artists for Feel Out Loud and Music Industry Executive, Loft Entertainment

The creators wanted the video and song to be equitable and informative so it would reach youth within all communities. As a result, Artists for Feel Out Loud features a diverse group of Canada’s best and brightest young talent. Musicians include:

Alessia Cara

JESSIA

Johnny Orlando

JP Saxe

Rêve

Roy Woods

The Reklaws

TOBi

Tyler Shaw

And many more

Students from 3 Canadian music schools were also involved in the production.

Sarah McLachlan School of Music in Vancouver BC Chief Jimmy Bruneau School in Behchokǫ̀, NT Fireweed and Sir John Franklin School in Yellowknife, NT

The addition of these children’s choirs adds a powerful and moving touch to the song.

How You Can Get Involved In The Feel Out Loud Campaign

This isn’t the first time Canadian musicians have collaborated in support of an important cause. In 2010, 50 artists got together at The Warehouse Studio to record a rendition of “Wavin’ Flag” by K’naan. The goal was to raise awareness for and help the people of Haiti following the 7.1 magnitude earthquake. More recently, ArtistsCAN recorded “Lean On Me” to help the Canadian Red Cross raise funds and awareness during COVID-19.

Regardless of the cause, musical collaboration has a way of bringing Canadians together in support of those in need.

The Feel Out Loud campaign has a goal of raising $300 million. Proceeds generated from the single will be donated to Kids Help Phone. These funds will help expand access to e-mental health services, providing support without obstacles and reaching young people in every corner of Canada by 2024.

You can also help spread awareness by:

Sharing the song and information about the campaign

Encouraging youth to express their feelings and take advantage of the resources that are available to them through Kids Help Phone

To learn more and donate to Feel Out Loud, please visit kidshelpphone.ca.