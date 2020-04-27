ArtistsCAN LEAN ON ME! Canadian Artists Come Together Raising Funds For COVID-19 Relief
ArtistsCAN is a collective artist initiative raising funds for COVID-19 relief in Canada.
Created by artists Tyler Shaw and Fefe Dobson, the pair gathered other musicians from across Canada to cover a song, with all proceeds from the single “Lean On Me” going directly the Canadian Red Cross.
The goal for ArtistsCAN is to connect the artist community with charitable organizations to further help their cause through the arts. Founded by musical ambassadors Tyler Shaw, Fefe Dobson and Dan Kanter, the endeavor was created in April 2020…
Participating on the track!
Avril Lavigne
Bad Child
Bryan Adams
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Command Sisters
Dan Kanter
Desiire
Donovan Woods
Fefe Dobson
Geddy Lee
Jann Arden
Johnny Orlando
Josh Ramsay
Jules Halpern
Justin Bieber
Marie-Mai
Michael Bublé
Olivia Lunny
Ryland James
Sarah McLachlan
Scott Helman
Serena Ryder
Shawn Hook
TIKA
The Tenors
Tyler Shaw
Walk Off The Earth