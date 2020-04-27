ArtistsCAN LEAN ON ME! Canadian Artists Come Together Raising Funds For COVID-19 Relief

Created by artists Tyler Shaw and Fefe Dobson, the pair gathered other musicians from across Canada to cover a song, with all proceeds from the single “Lean On Me” going directly the Canadian Red Cross.

The goal for ArtistsCAN is to connect the artist community with charitable organizations to further help their cause through the arts. Founded by musical ambassadors Tyler Shaw, Fefe Dobson and Dan Kanter, the endeavor was created in April 2020…

Participating on the track!

Avril Lavigne

Bad Child

Bryan Adams

Buffy Sainte-Marie

Command Sisters

Dan Kanter

Desiire

Donovan Woods

Fefe Dobson

Geddy Lee

Jann Arden

Johnny Orlando

Josh Ramsay

Jules Halpern

Justin Bieber

Marie-Mai

Michael Bublé

Olivia Lunny

Ryland James

Sarah McLachlan

Scott Helman

Serena Ryder

Shawn Hook

TIKA

The Tenors

Tyler Shaw

Walk Off The Earth