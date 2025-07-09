Denise Richards & Aaron Phypers Split — And Yes, He Wants the Power Tools

Another Hollywood romance bites the dust — and this one comes with power tools, spousal support, and a side of OnlyFans content creation.

After six years of marriage, Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers have officially called it quits. Phypers filed for divorce on July 8, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing July 4 as their date of separation — because nothing says “freedom” like declaring emotional independence on Independence Day.

Phypers, who once ran a holistic healing centre in Malibu (because, of course, he did), claims he hasn’t made any income in the past 12 months after shutting down his business.

Meanwhile, Denise, who is a former Bond girl, Real Housewives alum, and current OnlyFans star, is allegedly pulling in over $250K a month from her various gigs, including brand deals and the kind of content that’s not safe for your work computer.

Oh, and Phypers? He’s asking for spousal support. Because apparently, curating saucy content (which Denise admitted he helped with on her show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things) wasn’t just a team effort — it was a full-time job.

He also wants to keep his motorcycle, sports car, and power tools, because clearly, when you can’t fix your marriage, at least you can fix a leaky faucet in style.

The couple reportedly spent around $105,000 a month — including $20K on clothes, $18K on rent, $10K on groceries (same, if you shop at Whole Foods), and $15K on entertainment.

Honestly, we’d like to see those receipts. Is “entertainment” code for unlimited espresso martinis?

Richards is mom to three daughters: Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, with ex Charlie Sheen (remember that era?), and 13-year-old Eloise, whom she adopted in 2011.

Phypers was in the process of adopting Eloise, too — but it's unclear if that ever went through before the paperwork turned into divorce docs.

No word yet on who gets the ring light or the lingerie budget, but one thing’s for sure: this split is about to be as dramatic as any Housewives reunion.