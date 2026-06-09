Could Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Really Spend $20 Million on Their Wedding?

If the latest rumours are true, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be planning a wedding that's every bit as big as their celebrity status.

Multiple reports suggest the superstar couple could be considering Madison Square Garden as the venue for their future nuptials, and if that happens, the price tag could be eye-popping.

According to estimates cited by the New York Post, the total cost of the event could reach $20 million.

Wedding planner Sonah Shah told the publication that simply renting Madison Square Garden for a weekend evening could cost around $2.5 million before decorations, catering, entertainment, security, staffing, and other expenses are factored in.

RELATED: Taylor and Travis: A Love Story with a Touchdown!

After all, you're not just renting a building. You're essentially taking one of the most famous arenas in the world off the calendar for a night.

Reports also suggest the venue's size and layout could help the couple maintain privacy. One rumoured plan would involve transporting guests on blacked-out buses and using multiple entrances throughout the arena to keep the event under wraps.

Of course, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed any wedding plans, so for now, fans should file this under "interesting rumour."

Still, if anyone could pull off a wedding at Madison Square Garden, it would probably be the woman who sold out stadiums on five continents and the guy who helped make friendship bracelets part of football culture.

And let's be honest, if Taylor Swift gets married at Madison Square Garden, it may be the first wedding where the venue is smaller than the guest list people are expecting.