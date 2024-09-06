Taylor and Travis: A Love Story with a Touchdown!

It’s not just the start of football season—it’s the second season of Taylor’s Version of romance with Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce.

Their love story first made headlines in September 2023, when Taylor Swift was spotted at a Chiefs game, sparking rumours that she was more than just a fan of the team’s tight end. Since then, their relationship has been a headline-grabbing saga that could rival any Hollywood rom-com. Here’s a look back at their romance, play-by-play:

July 2023: The Concert That Started It All

It all began when Travis attended one of Taylor’s concerts at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on July 8th. A few weeks later, on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, he revealed that he tried to get Taylor his phone number via a friendship bracelet—a classic Swiftie move. While it didn’t work right away, the seeds were planted.

September 2023: Taylor’s First Chiefs Game

On September 24th, Taylor made her first appearance at one of Travis’s games. She sat next to his mom, Donna Kelce, in the family suite. The romance rumours hit new heights that day!

October 2023: Star-Studded Football

By October 1st, Taylor brought along some of her famous friends—Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds—to cheer on Travis at the Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets. The NFL even started embracing the Swiftie publicity. Later that month, Travis and Taylor were spotted holding hands in NYC after making separate surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live’s season 49 premiere.

November 2023: Buenos Aires and Lyrics that Speak Volumes

By November, the couple had gone international. Travis travelled to Buenos Aires for Taylor’s Eras Tour, where she changed the lyrics of her song “Karma” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me”—an undeniable confirmation of their love. Travis even graced the cover of WSJ Magazine, where he opened up about their relationship.

December 2023: Time’s Person of the Year

Swift was named Time magazine’s 2023 “Person of the Year,” and in the accompanying interview, she revealed they had already been dating by the time she attended that first game.

From the Super Bowl To Coachella: The Couple Takes On 2024

The start of 2024 brought even more milestones for the pair.

January 2024 : Taylor met Travis’s brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie at the Chiefs’ playoff game.

: Taylor met Travis’s brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie at the Chiefs’ playoff game. February 2024 : Travis and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, and fans were treated to a movie-like moment as Taylor and Travis shared a victory kiss on the field.

: Travis and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, and fans were treated to a movie-like moment as Taylor and Travis shared a victory kiss on the field. April 2024 : The duo turned heads at Coachella, where the world seemed to forget about the music as they focused on Taylor and Travis.

: The duo turned heads at Coachella, where the world seemed to forget about the music as they focused on Taylor and Travis. May 2024 : They took a romantic trip to Lake Como, Italy, while Taylor took a break from her European Eras Tour.

: They took a romantic trip to Lake Como, Italy, while Taylor took a break from her European Eras Tour. July 2024: Travis attended Taylor’s concerts in Amsterdam and Germany, supporting her before heading back to the U.S. for a football training camp.

September 2024: Racing Ahead

As of September, Travis has even ventured into horse racing, becoming a minority owner of a racehorse named—wait for it—Swift Delivery.

As October approaches, all eyes are on Toronto, where Taylor will perform six sold-out shows. We’re all holding out hope that Travis will make an appearance in the Six!

Stay tuned for what’s next in the Taylor and Travis saga—it’s the love story we never saw coming, and we can't wait to see how it unfolds!