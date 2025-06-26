Call of Duty World Championship Is in… Ontario?! Yup, and It’s a Massive Deal

Grab your headsets and prep those thumbs — the world’s biggest Call of Duty tournament is happening in Kitchener, Ontario.

Yes, Kitchener. Not Vegas. Not L.A. Not Dallas. Kitchener, where the most heated competition is usually over who gets the last butter tart at the bakery.

For the first time, the Call of Duty League World Championship is being hosted outside the U.S., and it’s taking over The Aud (aka The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium), a venue more accustomed to OHL slapshots than digital warfare.

Why Kitchener? (Besides the Butter Tarts)

According to Allister Scorgie from Explore Waterloo Region, the road to hosting this $2-million (USD!) showdown took years of planning. The goal? Turn the region into an esports hotspot.

And apparently, Kitchener ticked all the boxes:

Only an hour from Pearson Airport

Way cheaper hotel rates than Toronto

Plenty of great food and drink options

A solid arena with top-tier hosting vibes

Translation: Affordable, accessible, and pretty fun — kind of like Kitchener’s entire brand.

Big Win for a Mid-Sized City

While you won’t see the Grey Cup rolling into town anytime soon, events like this are Kitchener’s moment to shine. Organizers are expecting an economic boost of $12 to $14 million from fans and production teams coming in from all over North America.

And let’s be real — in a post-pandemic world where cities are scrambling for tourism dollars, landing a global event like this is a total power-up.

So Could This Work in… Barrie?

Okay, Barrie, we see you. But here's the deal:

Barrie may be beautiful, but it’s also more expensive overall.

Let’s break it down:

🍝 Dinner out : Around $71 in Barrie vs. $47 in Kitchener. That’s a 51% jump. Did someone sauté those noodles in gold?



: Around $71 in Barrie vs. $47 in Kitchener. That’s a 51% jump. Did someone sauté those noodles in gold? 🍸 Cocktail downtown : $13 in Barrie vs. $11 in Kitchener. (Two bucks may not seem like much—until you’re three drinks in.)



: $13 in Barrie vs. $11 in Kitchener. (Two bucks may not seem like much—until you’re three drinks in.) 🎬 Movie tickets: Barrie’s are $3 more. And no, they don’t come with extra popcorn.

So while Barrie might have lakeside views and dreamy sunsets, Kitchener’s got the esports edge — and better prices to boot.

Game on, Canada.