The Greatest Video Games Of All Times!

The greatest video games of all time include FIFA, Mario Kart and Sonic the Hedgehog – with eight of the top 10 over 40 years old.

A poll of 2,000 adults found three quarters have played video games before, with 86 percent feeling a sense of nostalgia whenever they are reminded of them.

As a result, the top 20 list featured plenty of old favourites, including Tetris, Space Invaders, Donkey Kong and Street Fighter.

Football favourite FIFA, which sees a new game come out each year, took the top spot with nearly a fifth of the vote.

The study also found 62 percent of gamers grew up playing the titles, with 58 percent of those with children now sharing their favourites with them.

It also emerged being able to play with others is the best thing about video games, for 38 percent of gamers.

The average gamer will spend more than three hours a week on games!

When it comes to the most incredible gaming console in the market, PlayStation came out on top with its consoles making up four of the top five, alongside the Nintendo Wii. While the Xbox 360 came eighth, behind the Sega MegaDrive and Nintendo Switch.

TOP 20 GREATEST VIDEO GAMES OF ALL TIME