It’s Movember!

The mission of Movember is to bring awareness to a worthy cause and to help fund research and treatment for men diagnosed and suffering from cancer.

Men should be encouraged to talk about their mental health and seek help regarding their physical health…

Our Creative Director Brad Ferguson has pledged to grow a mo this month! Growing a Mo is a symbol for better men’s health. It also grabs attention and starts important conversations.

What is Movember rules?

The rules for Movember are simple. You must have a clean-shaven face on 1 November.Then for the rest of November you must grow a moustache. No beards are allowed, neither are goatees or fake moustaches!