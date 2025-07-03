Happy Birthday Tom Cruise! 7 Facts You Probably Didn't Know

As Hollywood’s fearless daredevil turns another year older this July 3rd, we’re taking a moment to tip our (skydiving) helmets to Tom Cruise — the man, the myth, the stunt-performing machine. With over four decades of blockbuster hits, iconic roles, and jaw-dropping stunts, Cruise has done it all. But behind the aviator shades and action scenes, there’s more to Tom than meets the eye.

Here are 7 lesser-known but totally fascinating facts about the birthday boy himself!

1. “Tom Cruise” Isn’t His Real Name

Born Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, he ditched the mouthful for a name that would roll off casting agents’ tongues. Smart move, Tom.

2. Acting Was Plan B After a Wrestling Injury

Believe it or not, Cruise was a high school wrestler! But after a knee injury sidelined him, he auditioned for the school play. Spoiler alert: it went very well.

3. He Once Wanted to Become a Priest

Before the spotlight called, Cruise actually considered becoming a Catholic priest. Somewhere along the way, Top Gun replaced the top collar.

4. He Turned Down the Role of Iron Man

Yep, Tom was offered that role. But he turned it down, saying it didn’t feel right at the time. No hard feelings—RDJ handled it pretty well.

5. Japan Has a National Tom Cruise Day

On October 10, Japan celebrates Tom Cruise Day thanks to his popularity and frequent visits. We can't even get our kids to remember our birthdays.

6. He’s a Licensed Pilot (With His Own Planes!)

Not only does Cruise play a pilot—he is one. He owns several aircraft and has flown helicopters and fighter jets on screen. Yes, that was really him in Top Gun: Maverick.

7. He Climbed the Burj Khalifa For Real

For Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Cruise scaled the world’s tallest building—no body double, minimal CGI. Just another Tuesday for Tom.