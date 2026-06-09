Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg Are Bringing Back The Littlest Hobo

Get ready for a serious dose of Canadian nostalgia.

Canadian filmmaking duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are set to reboot the beloved classic The Littlest Hobo, introducing the iconic wandering German shepherd to a whole new generation.

The project was announced as part of Bell Media's upcoming slate of Canadian productions and will be developed as a live-action scripted series.

For those who grew up in the '70s and '80s, The Littlest Hobo wasn't just a TV show. It was a Canadian institution.

The series followed a clever and courageous German shepherd with no permanent owner, travelling from town to town helping people solve problems before quietly moving on to his next adventure.

Basically, he was Canada's version of a superhero, except instead of a cape, he had four paws and incredible timing.

The original series aired on CBC from 1979 to 1985 and became famous for its unforgettable theme song, "Maybe Tomorrow," written and performed by Canadian musician Terry Bush. Even decades later, many Canadians can still sing at least part of the chorus from memory.

Few details have been released about the new version, but fans are already wondering how Rogen and Goldberg will modernize the classic while keeping the heart that made it such a hit in the first place.

One thing seems certain: Canadians are always ready to welcome The Littlest Hobo back into their living rooms.

After all, who wouldn't root for a dog that spends his days helping strangers and asking for absolutely nothing in return?

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Fun Facts About The Littlest Hobo

🐕 The original series aired for six seasons between 1979 and 1985.

🐕 The dog that played Hobo was actually portrayed by several trained German shepherds throughout the show's run.

🐕 The series was sold to dozens of countries around the world, making it one of Canada's most recognizable television exports.

🐕 The theme song "Maybe Tomorrow" remains one of the most beloved TV theme songs in Canadian history.

🐕 Long before GPS, smartphones, or Google Maps, Hobo somehow always knew exactly where someone needed help.