Listen Live

Seth Rogen Is Inviting Fans to Come to Hang Out at his Place

Maybe there will be edibles?

By Dirt/Divas

It isn’t actually the actor’s home but a house in Los Angeles inspired by his cannabis company Houseplant, and Rogen will still be there. 

Seth Rogen is hosting three, one-night stays at an Airbnb in Los Angeles where you’ll get to make pottery with him. While there, you will get to throw pottery and listen to a pre-released copy of Vol. 2 of the Vinyl Box Set, with tracklists curated by Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Ryan Reynolds And Seth Rogan Record PSA’s At The PM’s Request!

Despite the Houseplant theme of the stay, no cannabis-based products will be available or provided.

The nights are February 15th, 16th, and 17th, and each one is only $42. You can try to reserve one of those nights when the booking opens on Saturday at noon.

Related posts

The Juno Nominations For 2023 Are In!

‘Bad Boys 4’ Is Officially Happening!

Paul Rudd’s Secret To Looking Young