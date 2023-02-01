Seth Rogen Is Inviting Fans to Come to Hang Out at his Place

It isn’t actually the actor’s home but a house in Los Angeles inspired by his cannabis company Houseplant, and Rogen will still be there.

Seth Rogen is hosting three, one-night stays at an Airbnb in Los Angeles where you’ll get to make pottery with him. While there, you will get to throw pottery and listen to a pre-released copy of Vol. 2 of the Vinyl Box Set, with tracklists curated by Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Despite the Houseplant theme of the stay, no cannabis-based products will be available or provided.

The nights are February 15th, 16th, and 17th, and each one is only $42. You can try to reserve one of those nights when the booking opens on Saturday at noon.