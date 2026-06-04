He-Man Returns to the Big Screen
By the power of Grayskull, He-Man is making a comeback!
The upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe movie is set to bring the legendary hero of Eternia to a whole new generation.
The film stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man and promises plenty of sword-swinging action, fantasy adventures, and a battle against the evil Skeletor.
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Fans have been waiting decades for a big-screen return, and the new movie hopes to capture the magic that made He-Man one of the biggest pop culture icons of the 1980s.
The movie is out this Friday, June 5th
Fun Facts About the Original He-Man:
- The original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe cartoon debuted in 1983 and ran for 130 episodes.
- Every episode ended with a moral lesson, teaching kids about honesty, friendship, and responsibility.
- The cartoon was originally created to help sell the wildly popular Masters of the Universe toy line.
- The first live-action He-Man movie was released in 1987 and starred Dolph Lundgren as He-Man.
- The famous catchphrase "I Have The Power!" became one of the most recognizable lines of the 1980s.
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