Zoinks! Netflix Reveals First Look at Live-Action Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo is getting a major makeover, and for the first time ever, the beloved mystery-solving Great Dane won't be brought to life with CGI.

Netflix has officially unveiled the first look at Scooby-Doo: Origins, its upcoming live-action series, and the biggest surprise is that Scooby himself will be played by a real dog.

The first image and teaser for the series show an adorable floppy-eared Great Dane puppy sporting Scooby's signature teal collar. Fans had assumed Netflix would follow previous live-action adaptations and use computer-generated effects for the iconic canine, but instead the streamer is taking a more realistic approach.

The series is currently filming in Atlanta and is expected to premiere globally on Netflix in 2027.

A New Beginning for Mystery Inc.

Scooby-Doo: Origins serves as a modern reimagining of the classic franchise and explores how Mystery Inc. first came together.

According to Netflix, the story follows old friends Shaggy Rogers and Daphne Blake during their final summer at camp. The pair become caught up in a chilling mystery involving a lost Great Dane puppy that may have witnessed a supernatural murder.

Joining them are Velma Dinkley, described as a pragmatic and scientific townie, and Fred Jones, a handsome newcomer with his own secrets. Together, the group investigates a mystery that threatens to expose hidden truths about all of them.

Meet the Cast

The young Mystery Inc. gang will be played by:

Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake

Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers

Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley

Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones

Paul Walter Hauser has also joined the cast in a mystery role that has not yet been revealed.

A Different Kind of Scooby-Doo Story

While Scooby-Doo has been entertaining audiences since 1969 through animated series, movies, and specials, this version appears to lean into a darker and more dramatic tone. The project comes from Berlanti Productions, the company behind teen-focused hits including Riverdale, YOU, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The series is being overseen by showrunners Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, with executive producer Greg Berlanti also attached.

Fans will have to wait until 2027 to see the mystery unfold, but one thing is already clear: Scooby-Doo may be solving crimes as usual, but this time he's doing it with four real paws instead of CGI.