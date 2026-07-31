🎙️ AS IF! CHER HOROWITZ IS OFFICIALLY COMING BACK 💛📱

Thirty years after Clueless taught us the importance of plaid skirts, matchmaking, and saying "As if!" at least 14 times a day, Alicia Silverstone is officially returning as Cher Horowitz in a brand-new sequel series.

The six-episode series, coming to Paramount+, picks up three decades after the original 1995 movie. Cher is now a successful businesswoman and mom who's discovering that raising a teenager in 2027 has left her feeling... well... clueless all over again.

Let's be honest, parenting a teenager today would confuse even the most organized person from Beverly Hills.

Imagine Cher trying to understand TikTok trends, group chats, and why her daughter needs a skincare routine with more steps than assembling IKEA furniture.

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Silverstone is also stepping behind the scenes as an executive producer, alongside original Clueless writer and director Amy Heckerling.

So far, no other cast members have been announced, but fans are already wondering if Paul Rudd will somehow return looking exactly the same age. At this point, we're convinced he's either a vampire or has access to some secret anti-aging technology.

Filming is expected to begin in Los Angeles in 2027.

And for anyone feeling old right now, here's a reminder: Clueless came out in 1995.

Which means Cher Horowitz is now old enough to have a teenager who rolls her eyes every time Mom says, "As if!" 💄✨😂