Robert Downey Jr. Is Back in the MCU... But This Time He's the Bad Guy?!

Marvel fans just got a big surprise... and no, Iron Man isn't making a heroic comeback.

The first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has finally dropped, giving fans their first real look at Robert Downey Jr. as one of Marvel's biggest villains... Doctor Doom.

That's right.

The guy who spent more than a decade saving the universe is now apparently trying to ruin it.

Talk about a career change.

It's a pretty wild twist seeing Downey swap the Iron Man suit for Victor von Doom's iconic armour. It's a little like watching Captain America show up as Darth Vader.

The trailer also confirms that Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor, because apparently, someone has to deal with all this multiverse chaos.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to wrap up years of Marvel's multiverse storyline, bringing together characters from across different Marvel universes, including heroes introduced in the old X-Men and Spider-Man movies.

So if you've skipped a few Marvel films over the last five years...

Good luck.

RELATED: Robert Downey Jr. Returns to the Marvel Universe in new ‘Avengers’ movie: But Not as Iron Man...

You may need a flowchart, a whiteboard, and someone with a PhD in superhero timelines just to figure out who's related to which universe.

Avengers: Doomsday lands in theatres December 18, and one thing's for sure...