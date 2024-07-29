Robert Downey Jr. Returns to the Marvel Universe in new ‘Avengers’ movie: But Not as Iron Man...

Hold onto your superhero capes, Marvel fans – Robert Downey Jr. is making a comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not in the way you might expect.

Instead of donning his iconic Iron Man suit, which he wore through over nine MCU films, Downey Jr. will be stepping into the villainous shoes of Doctor Doom in the highly anticipated movie “Avengers: Doomsday.”

The exciting news broke at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday, where Downey Jr. made a surprise appearance during the Marvel panel. The crowd in Hall H went wild as he revealed the unexpected twist in the MCU saga.

Downey Jr. first captivated audiences as Iron Man in the 2008 film, a role that spawned two sequels and numerous appearances across the Marvel franchise, including 2018’s “Infinity War” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” (Spoiler alert for those who’ve been living under a rock:) His character’s dramatic exit came in 2019’s “Endgame,” leaving fans heartbroken.

“Avengers: Doomsday” is set to hit theatres in May 2026, according to a press release. Marvel enthusiasts, mark your calendars – this is one showdown you won’t want to miss!

The Rise of Doctor Doom: Marvel's Most Iconic Villain

In the vast universe of Marvel Comics, there are few characters as compelling and complex as Doctor Doom.

A genius inventor, a sorcerer, and a ruler all rolled into one—Doom is the epitome of a multifaceted villain. But how did this iconic character come to be?

Buckle up as we dive into the fascinating history of Victor Von Doom!

The Origin Story: From Tragedy to Triumph

Doctor Doom, or Victor Von Doom, first appeared in Fantastic Four #5 in 1962, created by the legendary duo Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Born to a Romani family in the fictional country of Latveria, young Victor's life was marred by tragedy.

His mother, a witch, was killed in a bargain gone wrong with the demon Mephisto. His father, a healer, died while fleeing from the authorities who blamed him for the death of a noblewoman he couldn't save.

Despite these tragic beginnings, Victor was a prodigious talent. He won a scholarship to Empire State University in the United States, where he met Reed Richards (who would later become Mr. Fantastic). However, Doom's arrogance and obsession with surpassing Richards led to a catastrophic experiment that left his face scarred and him expelled from the university.

