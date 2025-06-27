Toronto’s Got a Brand New Banger of a Music Venue—And It’s a Whole Vibe

Welcome to Rogers Stadium, Toronto’s shiny new 50,000-seat outdoor music venue at Downsview Park, where sunscreen and sing-alongs collide.

Opening night is this Sunday, and who’s kicking things off? Only Stray Kids — yes, the South Korean boy band your niece won’t stop talking about. (Warning: Screaming may begin before you even get off the GO train.)

But that’s just the start. July brings Coldplay for four dreamy shows (get ready to hear “Yellow” under the actual stars), and Oasis is reuniting for two nights in August — assuming the Gallagher brothers can stay civil until then.

What You Need to Know (Before You Dig Out the Glitter Eyeliner)

Where it’s at : Downsview Park

: Downsview Park When it starts : Gates open at 4:30 p.m. — so yes, you'll need to eat dinner at 4 like your mom does

: Gates open at 4:30 p.m. — so yes, you'll need to eat dinner at 4 like your mom does When it ends: There’s an 11 p.m. curfew because apparently, we still have rules in this city

Perks, Because We’re All About the Experience

💃 Free TTC & GO Transit after the concerts! Bless you, Live Nation — now we don’t have to mortgage our homes for an Uber.

🎡 A FREE Ferris wheel, because nothing says "I’m still young and fun" like dangling in the air after one too many overpriced seltzers.

🎶 A side stage (the Sirius-XM Stage) showcasing rising Canadian acts, for when you want to discover the next big thing before your teenager does.

📱 Rogers has rolled out its 5G+ network, so you can post blurry concert pics in real time with hashtags like #StillGotIt and #MomOutPast10.

🚽 And yes — over 600 washrooms. That’s not a joke. That’s a miracle.

One Thing You Won’t Find?

Parking. Nope. None. Don’t even try. It’s ride-share or bust, folks. There are pickup and drop-off zones, though, so your spouse can still drop you off like the queen you are.

Economic Encore

The venue is expected to pour $80 to $100 million into Toronto’s economy this summer, which is about the cost of taking a family of four to a Leafs game, so that checks out.

Bottom line? Toronto’s concert scene just levelled up. Get your SPF, grab your fringe bag, and brace your bladder — festival season just got a major glow-up.