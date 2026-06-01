Gracie Abrams Is Bringing Her Biggest Headlining Tour Yet to Toronto

If your Spotify Wrapped is basically one long therapy session, this one's for you.

Gracie Abrams has announced two Toronto dates on her upcoming The Look at My Life Tour, with shows set for February 18 and 19, 2027, at Scotiabank Arena.

The announcement marks a major milestone for Abrams, who has quickly gone from opening for Taylor Swift at her six Toronto stadium shows in 2024 to headlining one of Canada's biggest arenas on her own.

Toronto fans may also remember Abrams' 2025 stop at the RBC Amphitheatre, but these arena shows are on a whole different level.

The Toronto concerts are part of a larger North American and European tour supporting her upcoming album, Daughter from Hell. Canadian fans outside Ontario will have two chances to catch her in Montreal on March 8 and 9 at Bell Centre.

Presale access begins Tuesday morning for fans who sign up and pre-order the new album, while general ticket sales start June 5.

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For millennials, this is another reminder that we're now watching the next generation of singer-songwriters become arena headliners. For Gen Z, it's a chance to cry along to every lyric with 20,000 of their closest friends.

Either way, expect Toronto to be filled with oversized sweaters, emotional support water bottles, and enough feelings to power the entire city. 🎤💔✨