Canadian Screen Awards 2026: A Big Night for Canadian Stories, Hockey Drama, and Northern Comedy

Canada's biggest night in film and television wrapped up Sunday with plenty of surprises, emotional moments, and a celebration of homegrown talent from coast to coast.

The 2026 Canadian Screen Awards, hosted by comedian and actor Andrew Phung, brought together the best of Canadian film, television, and digital media for a night that showcased just how strong Canada's entertainment industry has become.

The ceremony was broadcast nationally across multiple networks for the first time ever, giving the awards a bigger spotlight than ever before.

Hockey Drama Scores Big

One of the biggest winners heading into the final awards was the Crave hockey drama Heated Rivalry. The series dominated the scripted television categories, picking up multiple wins and quickly becoming one of the most talked-about shows of the weekend.

The show was also nominated for Best Drama Series, alongside heavy hitters including Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, Saint-Pierre, Wild Cards, and Plan B.

CBC and Netflix's North of North came into the awards with a whopping 20 nominations, leading all television programs.

The comedy, set in Nunavut, has become one of Canada's breakout success stories and continued to collect honours throughout the awards week.

RELATED: Mike Myers to Receive Icon Award at Canadian Screen Awards

Canadian Icons Honoured

The evening wasn't just about trophies.

Comedy legend and Canadian treasure Mike Myers received the Academy Icon Award, while veteran sportscaster Hazel Mae was honoured with the Gordon Sinclair Award for excellence in broadcasting.

One thing became clear throughout the night: Canadian creators aren't just competing internationally anymore. They're setting the standard for some of the most original storytelling being made anywhere in the world.