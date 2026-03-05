Mike Myers to Receive Icon Award at Canadian Screen Awards

Yeah, baby! One of Canada’s most famous funny guys is about to get a big hometown honour.

Toronto-born comedian and actor Mike Myers will receive the Academy Icon Award during this year’s Canadian Screen Awards, part of Canadian Screen Week.

The celebration runs in Toronto from May 27 to May 31, leading up to the awards ceremony that recognizes the best in Canadian film, television, and digital media.

And honestly, if there’s anyone who deserves a giant “yeah baby!” moment, it’s Mike Myers.

A Career Packed with Iconic Characters

Myers first shot to fame on Saturday Night Live, where his characters and sketches quickly made him a breakout star.

From there, he launched one of the most memorable comedy careers of the past few decades, starring in massive hits like Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and lending his voice to everyone’s favourite grumpy green ogre in Shrek.

Along the way, he built a résumé that now includes more than 80 film and television credits as an actor, writer, producer, and director.

Not bad for a guy who once made the world laugh by shouting, “Get in my belly!”

What the Icon Award Means

The Academy Icon Award is presented by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television to someone who has made an exceptional and lasting contribution to the media industry, either in Canada or internationally.

The academy describes Myers as “one of the most multi-faceted performers of his generation.”

The 62-year-old is also a Primetime Emmy winner and an Officer of the Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest civilian honours.

In other words, the man has done pretty well for himself.

Back Where It All Started

Recently, Myers returned to familiar territory with a series of cameo appearances on Saturday Night Live, where he spoofed tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The sketches aired during a time of political tension between Canada and the U.S., particularly over tariffs and talk from Donald Trump about the idea of Canada becoming the “51st state.”

During one of those appearances, Myers wore a T-shirt that read “Canada is not for sale.”

The moment turned into a spontaneous viral rallying cry called the “elbows up” movement, referencing the tough, elbows-flying style of hockey legend Gordie Howe.

Because if there’s one thing Canadians love almost as much as hockey… It’s defending Canada with a little humour.

A Very Canadian Icon

From Wayne Campbell to Austin Powers to Shrek, Mike Myers has spent decades making audiences laugh all over the world.

But at the end of the day, he’s still a Toronto kid who never lost his Canadian pride.

And now, he’s getting a very fitting title.

Icon. 🇨🇦