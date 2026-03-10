Harry Styles Reveals His “Boy Dinner”… And It’s Basically Eating Chicken Over the Sink

We’ve all heard of “girl dinner.”



You know… the carefully assembled plate of snacks that somehow counts as a full meal.

Well, now there’s a new trend taking over the internet, and it’s called “boy dinner.” And according to Harry Styles, it’s a lot less aesthetic.

The singer recently shared his version of a boy dinner while appearing on Brittany Broski’s “Royal Court” YouTube series, and honestly… It’s chaotic.

“Boy dinner, I’ve discovered, is just eating a rotisserie chicken over the sink,” Styles explained.

Yes. No plate. No fork. Just a grown man hovering over the kitchen sink like a raccoon that found leftovers.

Harry admitted he prefers eating with his hands because it feels a little “caveman.” Which is probably the most accurate description anyone has ever given for eating chicken directly out of the container.

Of Course, a Fast-Food Chain Jumped On This

Naturally, once the internet got wind of Harry’s messy dinner habit, a fast-food chain saw an opportunity.

KFC has now leaned fully into the trend with a new deal that basically encourages the same no-utensils lifestyle.

They’re launching a $20 “Build a Bucket” meal, which includes:

• Eight pieces of chicken or tenders

• Four sides

• Four biscuits

• Up to four sauces

Side options include things like fries, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, cole slaw, sweet corn, and more.

The whole idea is that the meal can be shared… or eaten entirely by yourself like a champion of chaos.

Honestly… This Sounds Familiar

Let’s be real, though.

Most people over 30 already know what “boy dinner” actually looks like:

• Standing in the kitchen, eating leftovers straight from the container

• Cheese and crackers that somehow became dinner

• Half a rotisserie chicken and a handful of chips

• Or cereal at 10 p.m. because you forgot to cook

Basically, “boy dinner” isn’t new.

It’s just what happens when nobody feels like doing dishes.