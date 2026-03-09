Wendy’s Is Hiring Someone to Eat Burgers for $100K — Yes, This Is a Real Job

If you’ve ever dipped a Wendy’s fry into a Frosty and thought, “I should be getting paid for this level of innovation,” your moment may have arrived.

Wendy’s has posted what might be the most delicious job listing on the internet. The fast-food chain says it’s looking for a “Chief Tasting Officer,” and the gig comes with a very respectable $100,000 salary.

The job description is refreshingly straightforward: eat Wendy’s food and talk about it. A lot.

And before you assume this is some elaborate internet prank, the company made it very clear in the listing that this is, in fact, a real opportunity. The post even shouted in all caps: “YES, THIS IS REAL.”

Honestly, this might be the first time in history a job description has made people question their entire career path while holding a burger.

Your Main Responsibility: Eat and Share Opinions

The person who lands the role will spend their time taste-testing Wendy’s menu items, creating social media content and possibly appearing in ads.

In other words, your daily workload could include things like trying new burgers, sampling fries, experimenting with Frosty combinations, and then telling the internet exactly what you think.

Some people call that lunch. Wendy’s calls it employment.

The company says the new Chief Tasting Officer will also help shape the brand’s online personality. That means filming vlog-style taste tests, weighing in on food trends and generally bringing their own flavour to Wendy’s social media channels.

So yes, you’ll need to enjoy burgers. But you’ll also need a little personality and the ability to talk about food with more enthusiasm than simply saying, “Yeah… It’s good.”

The Qualifications Are… Surprisingly Simple

Unlike most job postings that require 12 years of experience and three degrees just to answer emails, Wendy’s has kept the requirements pretty relaxed.

According to the listing, you mainly need:

A functioning mouth

A personality

The ability to talk about food like it’s the most exciting thing on Earth

If you’ve ever dramatically reviewed a fast-food meal to friends in the drive-thru parking lot, congratulations. You’re already halfway qualified.

The posting even jokes: “Get paid to eat because it’s not like your parents know what you do anyway.”

Honestly… relatable.

The Benefits Are Also Slightly Unhinged

Along with the $100K salary, Wendy’s promises a few unique perks.

The listing says the role includes:

A job AI can’t stea l (because… no mouth)

(because… no mouth) A six-figure salary

A Wendy's -approved amount of chaos, which they describe as controlled chaos, but chaos nonetheless

That alone already sounds more exciting than most office meetings.

How to Apply

Anyone interested in becoming the official face of burger opinions will need to submit a video explaining why they deserve the job.

Ideally, applicants should show off their tasting skills, personality and maybe a little creativity.

So if you’ve ever passionately argued about the perfect fry-to-Frosty ratio… now might be your time to shine.

Because somewhere out there, a person is about to get paid $100,000 a year to eat burgers and post about it online.

And suddenly all those years of fast-food “research” feel a lot more professional. 🍔🍟🥤